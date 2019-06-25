‘The Hills: New Beginnings’: Heidi Montag Admits Motherhood Has Left Her With ‘Severe Anxiety’

Being a mom isn’t easy, Heidi Montag admitted in The Hills revival premiere, opening up about the anxiety she’s experienced since welcoming son Gunner.

The Hills: New Beginnings revival started off with a bang Monday, sharing what’s new with original cast members like Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port and Audrina Patridge as well as newcomers like The O.C. alum Mischa Barton and the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Brandon Lee.

For Montag and husband Spencer Pratt, their 10-year marriage changed drastically in 2017 when they welcomed son Gunner, which the new mom admitted to Port and Patridge has left her feeling some “severe anxiety.”

Montag explained the trigger for her is leaving the little boy at home without her, but that she wasn’t ruling out having another one, even if she hadn’t broken the news to Pratt just yet.

It won’t be long, however, with a clip of the upcoming season teasing the big moment Montag tells her husband, “I was thinking we should start trying for another baby.”

Pratt was taken aback at the suggestion, answering with a “Whoa!”

Heading back to film New Beginnings a decade after The Hills, Montag told PEOPLE ahead of Monday’s premiere that her relationship with her now-husband is much different than the dramatics that played out on the initial series.

“We have a much deeper understanding and love for each other now,” she said of their journey as a couple. “We’ve been through so much.”

Being a mom and filming a reality show is much different than filming The Hills as a young, single woman, she noted: “I felt more responsibility for my actions. We can’t say to Gunner, ‘That was before we had you.’ We would go out together before, and now, I’m like, ‘Spencer you need to be home at this time.’ It created a different dynamic.”

Not all of that dynamic was positive, the couple admitted, with becoming parents definitely throwing a relatable wrench into things.

“We are pretty raw and open. There are ups and downs,” Montag continued. “People will be able to relate, because when you become new parents and then you have jobs and friends and all these things, it does add new pressures.”

Pratt added of their time on reality TV, “When we started, it felt like everyone was trying to break us up, or they thought we were together to be famous. But here we are, 10 years later. The [best] thing we ever did is be together.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic