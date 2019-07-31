‘The Hills’ Star Heidi Montag Wants to Release Christian Pop Music

Heidi Montag is ready to dive back into her pop star days almost a decade after releasing her iconic bop “Superficial.” The Hills: New Beginnings star revealed she was looking to add a religious twist to her musical aspirations in Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV series, saying she wanted to add a “positive” vibe to the world.

“Before, I did pop music and that was really fun. … I feel like now, where I’m at, is more of a heartfelt, Christian vibe,” she explained to Justin Bobby Brescia during Monday’s show. “Pop music, but there’s a Christian message. It’s just one song, but I want to do something good and send out a positive message to the world.”

Explaining she wanted to put out a “great, faith-based, positive song,” Montag shared some of the lyrics she had written with Brescia, who was happy to accompany her with his guitar.

“How am I here again?/Lord, I keep stumbling/ I can’t do it on my own/Carry me. Strengthen me/Feel me/Only you can answer my prayers.”

Brescia thought Montag was right on the money when it came to the song she was writing, telling her, “I can’t see you struggling too much. I like your lyrical content. I think you hit really good octaves and notes.”

On Twitter, Montag noted that if her new pop career works out, 1-year-old son Gunner might even have a role on stage with his mom.

The last thing Gunner needs is time away from his mother! He’s gonna be the backup dancer at all my shows! #TheHills — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) July 30, 2019

Montag and husband Spencer Pratt recently revealed to Us Weekly that they could be planning for child No. 2 shortly as well.

“Hopefully in a few months, we’ll start trying,” Montag told the outlet, adding of life with Gunner right now, “He’s starting to talk a lot more, which is really fun. He loves TV, which is great for traveling and he’s running the sprints everywhere. [He’s] just a lot of fun.”

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images