‘The Hills’: Audrina Patridge’s Ex Asks Court to Bar Daughter From Appearing on MTV Reboot

Audrina Patridge may be heading back to MTV for the reboot of The Hills, but if her ex has anything to say about it, their daughter won’t be joining her.

The Blast reports that Corey Bohan is seeking an order preventing the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Kirra, from appearing on the reality show, which he believes could be “extremely damaging.”

Court documents filed to the Superior Court of California, County of Orange by Bohan request “neither party to allow the minor child to be filed [sic] or to appear in any reality television production without the express, written consent of the other parent.”

The 36-year-old also requested that any previous scenes Kirra may have filmed not make it to air, with the documents reading, “any prior consent for the minor child to appear on ‘The Hills’ reboot to be revoked and proof of revocation to be provided.”

He continued, “I do not believe it is in Kirra’s best interest to appear on reality TV as the effects of being in the public spotlight could be extremely damaging to such a young child and could result in potentially dangerous interactions with fans and/or paparazzi.”

“I believe that any consent that Audrina has given to allow Kirra to appear on ‘The Hills’ reflects poor judgment,” the documents added.

Bohan is requesting joint legal and physical custody of Kirra as well as “a specific order restraining Audrina from allowing Kirra to appear on any reality television program including, without limitation, ‘The Hills’ without my prior written consent.”

In addition to attempting to stop Kirra from appearing on The Hills, Bohan also requested a “2/2/3 or 2/5 parenting schedule” and for Patridge to pay his attorney’s fees and costs which are estimated to be around $50,000 according to PEOPLE.

Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan in 2017, accusing him of domestic violence. At the time, she also filed for a temporary restraining order and child abduction prevention order.

In his documents, Bohan claims that Patridge knew about the reboot before it was announced and filed a restraining order against him in order to allow herself to have legal control of Kirra to allow the 2-year-old to appear on the reboot.

“Given this new information regarding this reality TV reboot show, I now believe that Audrina filed a restraining order against me making exaggerated claims in order to obtain legal custody to bypass any requirement for me to consent to Kirra’s appearance on ‘The Hills’ as I have no doubt this reboot has been in the works for some time now,” Bohan alleged.

The couple has been ordered to attend an appointment for child custody mediation or child custody recommending counseling in December.

