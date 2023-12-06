'Golden Bachelor': Leslie Fhima Claims That Gerry Turner 'All But' Proposed to Her

Leslie Fhima was "100 percent certain" Gerry Turner would be proposing to her, not Theresa Nist, after what went down in the Fantasy Suite. The Golden Bachelor runner-up spoke candidly during her appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, saying that Turner "all but" proposed to her during their first night spent together off-camera.

"I don't want to say everything he said, but it was 100 percent certainty that I woke up the next morning that I was going to be it," Fhima said. "He made plans with me for [the] future. Kind of like, 'Save the date, this is what we're going to do. I can't wait for us. Two more days, we'll be done with this [and] be together, start our life.' Did he say, 'Will you marry me?' in there, no. But he all but said that."

"I would've been happy with just 'I love you,' but he took it to a different level. We woke up the next morning and he left [and] he turned around three times and blew me kisses. He didn't want to leave," she continued. "That's why I wasn't worried that he was going on a date [with Theresa]. I just knew he had to get through the motions of it. I mean, I was 100 percent sure that I was it. ...He didn't say, 'I have such a hard decision to make.' Nothing like that."

Instead, Fhirma said her time with Turner off-camera was "so comfortable." She explained, "It wasn't like, 'What are we doing now?' We talked for hours. There was so much I wanted to tell him about me and he wanted to tell me about him. It was great. I felt closer to him, [thinking,] 'This is it,'" she said. "It was really nice, because that's why I went and picked out this dress, that's why I wrote my vows, because I was 100 percent certain. There were things he said to me in the overnight that alluded to his overnight with Theresa wasn't going to be the same."

Turner also spoke out on Bachelor Happy Hour, and while he was less forthcoming about what happened in the Fantasy Suites, he did say there were conversations during his date with Nist that convinced him she was the woman for him. "There were conversations in the Fantasy Suite that were very revealing to me. Quite honestly, because they're in the Fantasy Suite and they're not in front of cameras or microphones I feel like it's appropriate to keep that in the Fantasy Suite and leave that there," he said. "But yeah, there were some things that we talked about." When it comes to his breakup with Fhirma, Turner said he feels "awful" about what happened. "It was horrible. I'm not going to lie. There's no way to dress it up. It was a horrible moment," he confessed. "I had such strong feelings for her, such admiration and respect, only to be the guy that had to send her home and dash her dreams."