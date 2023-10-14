'The Golden Bachelor' Favorite Gives Update After Shock Premature Exit

The favorite to walk away with the final rose had to leave suddenly due to a family emergency.

The Golden Bachelor lost one of the early fan favorites from the romantic competition after they were forced to leave due to a family emergency. According to E! News, Joan Vassos is giving an update on her family and her daughter after she gave birth.

Vassos eliminated herself from the series, and from Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner's romantic interests, after sharing the news about her daughter. The departed contestant dropped an update for fans on Instagram, showing some gratitude to fans in the process.

"A huge thank you to everyone expressing their concern for my family," she wrote. "It's a privilege to be a mom to four amazing kids and a grandmother (they call me Jojo) to two beautiful grandchildren. But once a mom, always a mom and sometimes the timing doesn't work out with finding love."

"Everyone at home is doing great," she added. "And I hope one day I will get the chance at love again." She came pretty close on The Golden Bachelor, but had to make the decision after winning a one-on-one dinner with Turner. It was here where they connected over their late spouses, leading to the emotional reveal.

"I had a really hard time leaving home," she told the 72-year-old Bachelor. "I have a lot of responsibilities back at home. I have a daughter who just had a baby 15 days ago-a C-section, not an easy delivery, not an easy baby. But for the first time in my life, I thought, 'I am really going to do something for myself, because I think I'm ready and this is an opportunity that I just can't let go.'"

Still, a text from her daughter and a rose from Turner made her decision difficult, but clear. Turner's response sums up the situation best. "There's a moral compass that we both share," he told Vassos. "And sometimes the right thing to do is the hardest."

"My heart maybe got a little fix from Gerry," she said during the car ride away from the mansion. "He's helped with the journey. Because as you get older, you become more invisible. People don't see you anymore. Like, you're not as significant as when you're young."