'The Challenge': Wes Bergmann Shades Co-Star for 'Lying to the Fans and Themselves'

The Challenge star Wes Bergmann has a bone to pick with one of his co-stars. According to Monsters and Critics, while taking part in an interview with AListers, Bergmann shared some of his criticisms for one of his cast members. He explained on the program that the individual in question has been "lying to the fans and themselves."

Bergmann spoke about the physical components of The Challenge during the interview and explained that some of the stars of the MTV competition series struggle with those aspects. He even shared his opinions on one co-star in particular whom he says can't exactly keep up with the physical demands of the show, despite the fact that they claim as though they can. Although, he didn't share the name of said individual. The Real World alum said, “Some of them, and I’m thinking of one person in particular, but some of them dig themselves into such big holes where it’s just so daunting to try to dig themselves out. They don’t even know where to start and they also have been lying to the fans and themselves for so long about their level of in-shapenedness."

Bergmann went on to say that these specific competitors need to be honest with themselves about their abilities. He said that it's similar to the 12 Steps program used in Alcoholics Anonymous, as the first step involves admitting that you have a problem. The reality star continued, “I’d say that’s the first step for, you know, probably the most egregious example of who we’re probably all talking about. There’s 11 more steps after that and they’re all hard ones, but the first one is to admit ‘Something’s wrong. I need help.’ You know because there’s only so many times you could say, ‘I’ve got heart. I’m going to leave it all out there. Why does everybody doubt me?’”

While Bergmann did not reveal the name of the person he was referencing, the host of the program posited that he was referencing Aneesa Ferreira. The longtime Challenge vet most recently competed on The Challenge: Double Agents and has taken part in thirteen other seasons. Despite taking part in the most Challenge seasons by a female competitor ( a record she shares with Cara Maria Sorbello), Ferreira has never won. On Double Agents (and on The Challenge's recent spinoff, All-Stars), she criticized her fellow competitors for not giving her a chance despite how much heart she puts into the competition, which aligns with some of the comments that Bergmann recently made. Still, it's unclear who he was referencing to exactly. But, it is clear that he's not here for the excuses any longer.