'The Challenge USA': Luis Shares What Fans Didn't See in That 'Dramatic' Elimination (Exclusive)

On the second season of The Challenge USA, the MTV vets have been facing an uphill battle due to coming in with fewer numbers than Big Brother and Survivor. However, their uphill battle paled in comparison to Luis Colon's, as he was one of only two competitors to come from The Amazing Race. Unfortunately, Luis' luck ran out on The Challenge USA when he lost an elimination to Survivor's Chris Underwood. After his exit from the game, Luis took time to chat with PopCulture.com and revealed what fans didn't see in that intense physical elimination.

Luis actually found himself at the center of the drama when Big Brother alum Josh Martinez publicly called him out. Josh was the main one spearheading the idea to put Luis directly into the elimination, which ended up coming to pass after the Red team's tension-filled deliberation. For many fans, the drama came out of nowhere. But, as Luis explained, he and Josh knew each other prior to the game as they both reside in Miami. The Amazing Race player also said that Josh mentioned to him that he didn't pick him to be on the Red team because he "needed friends on other teams."

After Josh failed to look out for him when it came to the very first elimination of the season, during which Luis faced possibly going in, their game talks came to a halt. Later on, Luis ended up voting for Josh to possibly go into elimination, which the Big Brother winner found out about. Luis said about the drama, "So word got out [that he voted for Josh]. And at one point, I kind of did mess up though. I did confirm. Like, 'Yeah, I did vote for you, man.' So I kind of messed up there." While they are now "good" following the season, their issues did lead to Luis facing a classic elimination against Chris. The Challenge USA featured one round of the pair's elimination, but as Luis explained, the whole thing went three rounds.

"I'm shocked they didn't show this because it went all three rounds," he said. "I actually got the first point on Chris. I got the first point because it was different starting off. So the evil eye was hanging in the middle of the ring, and we were both on opposite sides." Luis continued, "It was intense. It was dramatic. It was on the edge of your seat good. And I had a first point on him, and then he came back and scored the last two. I was so sad. I was so bummed out."

For more on PopCulture.com's interview with Luis, stay tuned to our YouTube page for the full video interview. New episodes of The Challenge USA air on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET and Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET.