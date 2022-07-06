'The Challenge: USA' Host T.J. Lavin Opens up About His Future With the Franchise (Exclusive)

The Challenge has been a mainstay on television ever since it premiered in 1998. Host T.J. Lavin has been a staple on the program for almost as long, as he joined the series in 2005 for The Challenge: The Gauntlet 2. Now, Lavin is set to host the latest spinoff of the MTV series, The Challenge: USA, which premieres on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS. Ahead of the premiere, Lavin spoke with PopCulture.com about The Challenge: USA and even touched upon his own future with the iconic franchise.

When it comes to his future with The Challenge, Lavin isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. The longtime host said, "I'm here, baby. Not leaving." He continued to say, "You're going to have to drag me out of here. It's the most incredible situation you could ever imagine. Anything that you can imagine that it is, it is." Lavin did reflect on some of his favorite seasons to film including Fresh Meat 2, which took place in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada. But, he also noted that every season presents its own thrill because you truly don't know what you're going to get when it comes to The Challenge.

"It's never the same day," Lavin continued. "And believe me, I am very, very, very thankful, and I just still can't believe I made it." As Lavin himself said, he isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He's even hosting the latest spinoff for the franchise, The Challenge: USA. In regards to what fans can expect from the next Challenge installment, Lavin promised that they'll be in for a "shock." He recalled that when he first saw the cast, made up of alumni from Big Brother, Love Island, The Amazing Race, and Survivor, he was taken aback by how many "gorgeous individuals" there were.

"That's what I'm thinking in my head, 'I don't know. Are you in the right place? Did, you sign up for the right show? This is a different feel,'" he continued. "But, they surprised me. They were really good." Even though they may have impressed Lavin, the competitors were still in for a wake-up call when it came to the challenges, which the host described as "no joke." He added, "I said it a million times, 'If you think that you can just walk in here and kill it, then you're going to have a very rude awakening.' And a lot of them did. A lot of them did."