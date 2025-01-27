The Challenge‘s Kaycee Clark and Nany González have split more than a year after announcing their engagement. The Big Brother winner, 37, and Real World: Las Vegas alum, 36, first met while filming The Challenge: Total Madness in 2019, but announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25 that they have decided to go their “separate ways.”

“After a lot of reflection, Kaycee and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple wrote in a joint statement shared to their Instagram Stories, as per Us Weekly. “This definitely wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s what’s best for the both of us.”

They continued, “Thank you to everyone who supported us along the way — we’re both moving forward with love and kindness in our hearts & we ask that you respect our need for privacy at this time.”

Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Clark and González sparked romance rumors two years after their first reality TV appearance together, and in 2021, Clark dedicated her win on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies to her partner and competitor.

“Making it to the end of the season with you was everything. Thank you for being my rider. Going against you in elimination was the hardest thing to go through this season,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “You are one badass competitor I hope we never have to experience that s–t again. Thank you @challengemtv for bringing this gem into my life.”

On Sept. 17, 2023, the two announced they had gotten engaged, with González posting a video of the romantic proposal on Instagram. “From the moment I met this woman, I knew that she was someone special,” she wrote. “Our paths crossed in the most unexpected way, and I am forever grateful for that chance encounter. My heart is full of love and gratitude for the joy you have brought into my life, Kaycee Noelle.”

The caption continued, “Our love is unconditional, a love that is meant to last a lifetime, and I am blessed to spend the rest of my days growing old and loving you every step of the way,” the caption said. “PS: bet no one saw that ending coming…” Clark commented on the post, “My forever lady. I love you so much.”