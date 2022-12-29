The Best and Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of 2022

Nothing makes a good meme or viral moment more than reality television antics. Bravo has been reigning in reality TV ratings for the past decade thanks to their Housewives franchise, but now that streaming services have their own original programming, they are giving networks a run for it. Some legacy shows have continued to give fans laughable moments, while newer shows have viewers tuned in and social media users having full dialogues and debates about the issues. Either way, reality television remains the most entertaining medium. Here are the best and most shocking moments of 2022.

Michelle Obama doesn't live in Atlanta Kandi Burruss is typically the calm one of the Atlanta peaches, but Marlo Hampton brought out the worst in her during Season 14. She kindly let Hampton know that she doesn't abide by the former First Lady's "when they go low, you go high" mantra. prevnext

No one stays married on 'MAFS' Every season, the likelihood of couples staying together lessens. The past two seasons have birthed not one lasting marriage. Let's see what Season 16 brings. prevnext

Kathy Hilton goes off The hotel heiress came prepared for the reunion this time, and her guns were blazing at Lisa Rinna. She called Rinna the biggest bully in Hollywood after Rinna claimed Hilton bashed her younger sister off-camera. prevnext

The 'Love is Blind' confusion Cole and Zanab didn't seem to be the best fit after becoming engaged in the pods. She appeared too uptight, and he appeared too immature for her liking. But viewers were shocked by Zanab's accusations at the altar that Cole was emotionally abusive and monitored her food intake, especially as there was no footage of such behavior. She insists it happened, while Cole's friends on the show say Zanab is full of it. prevnext

Tristan traps Khloe Not only did Thompson know that he was in the middle of a paternity suit that Kardashian knew nothing about, but the Good American founder would later reveal that he pressured her into an embryo transplant for their surrogate by a certain date to ensure the surrogate became pregnant before news broke about the scandal. Kardashian and Thompson's son was born via surrogate in July 2022, nearly a year after his son with Maralee Nichols was born. prevnext