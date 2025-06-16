‘The Bachelor’s’ Grant Ellis Finally Speaks Out About Breakup With Juliana Pasquarosa

The Bachelor‘s Grant Ellis is speaking out following the end of his engagement to Juliana Pasquarosa.

The former Bachelor, who popped the question to Pasquarosa during the Season 29 finale of the ABC dating show, took to Instagram on Monday to share his thoughts three days after he and his former fiancée announced their split.

“I think the most important thing above all, is to remain true to yourself,” Ellis, 31, wrote alongside a photo of himself at NBC Studios. “Even if things don’t work out the way you originally planned, God always has a plan. The internet is a funny place of different people’s opinions and that’s OK … everyone is entitled to that.”

“But regardless of the rumors or what people may think or the pressure that come with being seen, The main thing for me is to be the reason somebody believes in good.” he continued. “Life has a funny way of shaping character and to grow from experiences is a personal choice. And for me … im always going to choose growth.”

Ellis and Pasquarosa announced on Friday that they had decided to end their engagement just three months after their engagement aired on TV.

“Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship.” Ellis wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we’ve come to the understanding that we’re simply not the right fit long term.”

“What we had was meaningful,” he continued. “The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling.”

Pasquarosa shared a similar message that same day, writing that while she and Ellis would continue to “cheer each other on,” it would be from “different places.”

“It’s a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while also encouraging you to grow. I’ve been grateful to share that experience with Grant,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. “Marriage is a commitment, and it’s one we both still believe in deeply.”

“After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we’ve come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths,” she continued. “We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side [and] learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how. While this isn’t the ending we once imagined, it’s one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what’s ahead.”