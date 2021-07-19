'The Bachelorette': Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Calling out Trolls After Recent Instagram Post

✖

The Bachelorette alum, and current co-host, Kaitlyn Bristowe has been experiencing an unfortunate amount of backlash from users on social media. Recently, Bristowe and her fiancé, Jason Tartick, spoke out about the "grotesque" comments that she has received in regards to her appearance. Now, she's dealing with another situation with the trolls. According to E! News, Bristowe spoke out against those who criticized her recent, emotional Instagram post.

The whole matter began when the Bachelorette alum took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to open up about how she was feeling. She explained through tears that she was feeling lonely since Tartick was visiting his family. Bristowe, who is originally from Canada, also shared how difficult it has been to not travel back to her family amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality star began, "I have been so emotional the last few days."

"It's so hard sometimes being away. I haven't been back to Canada in two years," Bristowe continued. "I was FaceTiming my dad today, and I'm feeling so lonely. And obviously, Jason left, and he is having family time, and I was supposed to be there, and I couldn't because of work stuff. And I'm just missing them, and I miss the dogs, and I'm just having a moment." She went on to ask her followers for television and movie recommendations so that she could get her mind back in a positive space. Bristowe said, "I need a show to cheer me up — a movie, a series, something. I've already watched Ted Lasso, so anything that cheers people up, because I'm just missing so many people and dogs right now." Her statement caused her to tear up a bit more, and she jokingly added, "Damn it."

Later on, Bristowe took to her Instagram Story again to share that she was disappointed by the amount of negativity that she received in her DMs. She said, "I mean, I shouldn't have even asked for movie recommendations because then that forces me to go into my DMs, and then I see things like people saying 'have some dignity,' 'pull it together,' 'stop crying,' 'privileged problems lol.'" The Bachelorette star added, "I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, I forgot. That's what I got in my DMs.'"

Fans will be glad to know that Bristowe was feeling a bit better after getting her feelings off of her chest. On Sunday, she told her followers on Instagram that she was feeling better after getting some rest and changing up her mindset. The Dancing With the Stars winner wrote, "All it took was one good sleep, put on a little workout outfit, have a coffee and say, 'It's a new day.' I feel good. Let's go, Sunday."