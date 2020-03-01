‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Cameron’s Mother Andrea Dies After Asking Fans for Prayers

After asking fans for prayers late last week, The Bachelorette alum, Tyler Cameron‘s mother has died following a hospitalization on Thursday, Feb. 27 as confirmed by Us Weekly. Cameron first revealed his family concerns just hours prior to her death, when he revealed he would need to cancel his Friday appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family. — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 27, 2020

Following the hospitalization, Cameron’s brothers, Ryan and Austin also took to their own feeds, asking for prayers and hoping for a recovery amid her condition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” Ryan wrote via Instagram Stories on Friday night, complemented by video of himself with their mom on a boat, celebrating her birthday. “Pray for my momma.”

Austin also commented with his own post, writing simply: “Pray for my momma y’all.”

With Cameron and his mother being “very close,” a source confirms to Us Weekly that Cameron was “devastated” after learning of his mother’s condition. The 27-year-old Florida native has often showcased snaps with his mother on his social media feeds, including plenty of photos on Instagram where Andrea earned a lot of love from fans.

Upon hearing the news, many took to his comments section to express their condolences and sympathies over the tremendous loss.

“I am so so sorry Tyler!” one fan wrote. “There are no words. We all love you! Prayers going up at this time.”

“Nothing can describe this pain and you’re way to (sic) young to feel it. I am so Sorry Tyler!” added another.

“So sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother. Heartbreaking,” added another.

It is unclear as to what Cameron’s mother was enduring, but this isn’t his first experience dealing with a family emergency involving a parent’s health. Cameron, best known for appearing on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, was open with lead star, Hannah Brown and fans about his father’s life-threatening illness. Because of the Cameron patriarch’s condition, the reality TV heartthrob told PEOPLE it was his father’s ailing health that inspired his passion for fitness.

“When my dad got sick, I started getting everybody in my family to go on group runs,” Cameron explained. “It started once a week on like a Thursday, and we’d go for 30 minutes and just meet for 30 minutes, and then go do like an hour. We just keep increasing, and I really enjoyed doing it. It was good family time, good time with my friends and we all got better together.”

Photo credit: Getty Images