‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Cameron Spotted Hanging out With Kendall Jenner and Her Friend Stassie Karanikolaou

On the heels of The Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown, and her impressive win on Dancing With The Stars, the man she didn't choose, Tyler Cameron, finds himself in the headlines after heading out on a date with Stassie Karanikolaou alongside her friend and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kendall Jenner.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the three attended the Monday Night Football game that pitted the Baltimore Ravens against the hometown Los Angeles Rams. This comes after the two were first spotted at Hyde Club on Friday. Also in attendance at the game was future Bachelor frontman, Peter Weber, along with another member of Bachelor Nation, Dylan Barbour.

After the game, the crew hit the two together, swinging by several LA bars. The five also met up with Kylie Jenner during the evening, as TMZ first reported. The news outlet was also the first to report that Cameron and Karanikolaou were an item.

This isn't the first time Cameron has found himself dating someone within Jenner's circle of friends.

He previously was with Gigi Hadid before the two split. He told Entertainment Tonight that their relationship didn't need to be public and called her an "amazing person" as he holds no hard feelings after the fling.

"I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so... I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now," he said at the time. "I'm in love with myself."

It turns out that Cameron may not be one to wait, despite what he has said in the past. The two have yet to make anything official but it's clear they have been spending more and more time with one another.

As for Cameron's former love interest on The Bachelorette, Brown came out on top of the hit ABC dancing competition to the surprise of some, including one of its judges. Carrie Ann Inaba admitted afterwards the decision by the fans was somewhat of a shock to not only her, but the audience in attendance. She said the victory was "not what I expected" but at the same time, she said any of the final four competitors had a deserved spot at winning.

Brown shared after the show that she wasn't even sure she won, believing when Tom Bergeron made the announcement he had said her name as the runner-up, not as the winner.

"I just felt so empowered on this journey and people have just really have made me feel like this," she said.

There's also a chance Brown's run on TV may not be over yet as a trailer for the upcoming Bachelor season starring Weber suggests the Alabama native may be making an appearance.