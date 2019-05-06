‘The Bachelorette Reunion’: Which Bachelorettes Are Returning for the Groundbreaking Special

Never before has a bigger group of former Bachelorettes come together at Bachelor Mansion than during Monday’s Bachelorette Reunion Special.

The two-hour special, airing Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, will honor the 16 years since the premiere of The Bachelor spinoff by getting 12 of the former stars back together to discuss their experiences on the show, as well as their lives today.

Appearing on the special will be 2018 Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, as well as fellow alums Trista Sutter, DeAnna Stagliano, Jillian Harris, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay.

“Even though we’re all different ages we’re all friends,” 2010 Bachelorette alum Fedotowsky-Manno told PEOPLE ahead of the special. “We’re like sisters, it’s really cool.”

Kufrin added of meeting fiancé Garrett Yrigiyen on the show in 2018, “One of the best things is the love and support we get from the fans. They want everyone to succeed and be happy, and that’s really great to see, not just for me, but for everyone who comes after me.”

In addition to plenty of behind-the-scenes Bachelorette scoops and updates, fans will get to see more of Hannah Brown‘s upcoming season, which premieres Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET. Brown is looking for love after having her heart broken by Colton Underwood during the most recent season of The Bachelor.

“This is something I really believe in,” she told PEOPLE soon after being announced. “And at the end of the day, I want somebody who loves me and chooses me. I’m ready for my moment.”

“I didn’t end up with Colton, but I ended up loving myself more,” the former pageant queen added. “I came into that show as someone who wasn’t as open as I am now. I was terrified to be my true self because I felt that it wasn’t enough. But I allowed myself to break down those walls.”

The Bachelorette Reunion Special airs Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor