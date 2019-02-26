‘The Bachelor’ Time: When to Watch Colton Underwood’s Hometown Visits Tonight

Colton Underwood’s journey to the love of his life is almost over, but first he has to visit the hometowns and family of the final four bachelorettes in Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor. The two-hour episode begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

At the end of last week’s episode, Colton picked Caelynn, Cassie, Hannah G. and Tayshia as his final four after successful one-on-one dates.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This week, Colton starts his U.S. tour in Fredericksburg, Virginia to meet Caelynn’s parents. His challenge is to convince her family he is serious about wanting to marry. Caelynn is a former Miss USA contestant who previously told Colton about being sexually assaulted when she was in college. The two have had a connection since the season started, and their trip to Virginia will test them in new ways.

Next up, he heads to Birmingham, Alabama, where Hannah G. tries to turn him into a true Southern gentleman. Her parents are also wary of her marrying a reality star, so he has to convince them he is sincere.

From there, he heads to a two-date road trip of California. In Santa Ana, Tayshia takes Colton skydiving to test his trust in her. But that is nothing compared to her skeptical father.

After a short drive to Huntington Beach, Colton meets Cassie’s parents who try to help her sort out her feelings for Colton.

At the end of the episode, one of the three women will be sent home. The remaining contestants will move on to the Fantasy Suite episode.

The new episode might include the famous fence-jumping scene from the season preview ABC released in November. In the scene, Colton ran away from the cameras and jumped over a fence, while yelling “I’m f–ing done.”

Colton previously appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and quickly became a Bachelor Nation favorite.

“It was his good looks, love for dogs and vulnerability that charmed not only Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, but all of Bachelor Nation,” ABC said of the new season before it kicked off. “This former NFL player made a play for Becca’s heart but was sadly sent home after professing he had fallen in love. Now Colton is back and ready to capture hearts across America yet again when he returns for another shot at love.”

New episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC