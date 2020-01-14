‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber May Have Had Sex With Someone Before Fantasy Suites, New Clip Suggests

Things are getting hot on The Bachelor, and it doesn’t even take a windmill for rumors to arise that Peter Weber had sex with one of the women even before the overnight dates. In a new teaser for this season, Weber defends his view on sex’s role in a relationship as he faces accusations that he was intimate with someone in his season. “They literally were in the hot spring and they had sex,” one woman says in the preview, as others look on in shock.

The preview doesn’t reveal who Weber is being accused of having sex with, but does show him getting steamy with a number of the ladies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sex is very important for a relationship,” Weber says in the preview. “I don’t know why there’s a taboo, because it’s part of a relationship.”

There’s also lots of crying ahead for the women of Weber’s season, with Sydney saying, “When you made that decision it was literally like a slap in my face!” and Mykenna sobbing, “Why am I even here?”

It all appears to be a bit too much for Weber, who is seen distraught saying, “I don’t even know how to do this. My heart is broken right now.”

Then, of course, there’s the drama surrounding the final rose ceremony, which has a cryptic twist that has been teased from the beginning.

“Before you do what you’re about to do, there is something you should know,” Harrison says before Weber appears to be ready to propose. “There’s something all of us just found out.”

Falling onto the bed, Weber tells producers, “I feel like I’m going to pass out right now.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez, Getty