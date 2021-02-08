'The Bachelor': Matt James Draws Backlash After Partying in Tampa During Super Bowl

✖

The Bachelor's leading man, Matt James, has found himself in the midst of controversy for his actions during the Super Bowl weekend. According to Screen Rant, James and his good friend Tyler Cameron, who previously competed on The Bachelorette, were seen partying in a crowded club in Tampa, Florida despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a great problem to those in the United States. In light of this controversy, some Bachelor fans are calling out James for his behavior in the midst of an international pandemic.

James and Cameron, in addition to Bachelor alums Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, were all spotted hanging out at WTR Pool and Grill in Tampa during Super Bowl weekend, per Cosmopolitan. In videos obtained by fans, James and Cameron were spotted in the club, which was packed with individuals, despite the fact that their excursion came in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. Additionally, no one in the videos appeared to be wearing masks while in the packed location. In response to this news, many fans have taken to Twitter to point out how irresponsible it is to be partying amongst a large group of people in the middle of one of the worst health crises in world history. One fan wrote on Twitter, "Honestly really disappointing to see Matt James and other Bachelor peeps at super spreader events in Tampa. I thought these people knew better but I guess not. Gonna be hard to continue watching this show tbh.."

Imagine being The Bachelor and blocking someone thinking that the video of them partying in Tampa 2 nights ago would just disappear??? #TheBachelor #Bachelor Matt James and Tyler Cameron go away pic.twitter.com/bZ8XLy8Tz5 — princess di stan account (@Steeeeviee) February 8, 2021

According to Page Six, James was not shy about letting his fans know that he was in Tampa for the Super Bowl. An insider told the publication that he "flew under the radar" as he dined at Datz in South Tampa a day before the game. He reportedly tried to "keep a low profile," but did engage with a few fans who noticed him at the location. James was said to be "third-wheeling a casual date night" between his friends Kate Dooley and Dylan Ritchey, who are both friends of Cameron's. Earlier in the day, James took to his Instagram Story to let his fans know that both he and his good friend were in the city for the big game. The reality star posted a photo of himself and Cameron, captioning the photo with, "Tampa, we're hangry! Where should we eat [sic]."