‘The Bachelor’ Crew Exits After ‘The Bachelorette’ Pause Reveal

On the heels of news that The Bachelorette’s upcoming season has been pulled from the schedule, a number of crew members from Bachelor Nation have been let go. Deadline reports that crew members were told last week they were no longer working on the franchise, but it’s unknown how many were impacted and if it will be permanent. Those still working on The Bachelor will remain on the show until their responsibilities end.

There is a possibility that some crew members could return to the franchise once things start back up again with the next season of The Bachelor, The Golden Bachelor, or The Golden Bachelorette. Bachelor in Paradise, meanwhile, will be the next in the franchise to air and will likely start production sometime this summer. A premiere date has yet to be revealed.

(Disney/John Fleenor) JESSE PALMER, JENN TRAN, DEVIN

It’s still unknown why ABC decided to put a pause on The Bachelorette and when it could come back, but fans should know that the show has not been canceled. Host and former Bachelor star Jesse Palmer previously said he knows “it’s not going away. I know it’s definitely coming back.” Whether the show could return this year is still unclear, but it seems like the pause is definitely putting the whole franchise in turmoil.

Season 29 of The Bachelor, starring Grant Ellis, premiered on ABC on Jan. 27. The most recent season of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran concluded in September. There haven’t been any indications that this could be the start of the franchise going downhill. The Bachelor has been around since 2002 and remains a favorite among fans to this day. This could just be a minor setback, or things weren’t going in the direction the network hoped. At least there is a possibility the crew who were let go could be coming back when things are up and running again.

As of now, there isn’t any other information regarding the future of the Bachelor franchise, specifically The Bachelorette. It’s unknown when more information will be coming out about the franchise, but that doesn’t seem to be affecting The Bachelor’s schedule, so at least there’s one bit of good news. Now, if only the crew working on the show and its numerous spinoffs will also get good news in the near future.