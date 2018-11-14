‘The Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Celebrates Lauren Burnham Pregnancy News With Excited Tweet

The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. just can’t contain his excitement at the news that he is going to be a first-time dad.

Following the Tuesday reveal that he and fiancée Lauren Burnham are pregnant with their first child together, the season 20 star of The Bachelor couldn’t hold back his excitement, taking to Twitter to express his joy.

“I’m going to be a Dad!!!!!” he wrote, quoting the pregnancy announcement first made via an Us Weekly article.

The couple, who became engaged in March after Luyendyk proposed to Burnham on the After the Final Rose special, announced that they are expecting on Tuesday, both taking to Instagram with the exciting news.

“Nothing compares, absolutely nothing compares to the moment you find out you’re going to be a dad!” Luyendyk wrote. “We cried, we laughed and it really was such a special moment for us, we’re so freakin’ happy!”

“Our greatest adventure begins June 2019,” Burnham announced in her post.

Both Luyendyk and Burnham linked out to the Us Weekly article in which they revealed how they learned of the pregnancy.

“I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Burnham told the outlet. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

In disbelief, the couple drove to the store and purchased six more pregnancy tests to confirm the happy news.

“Lauren took all of them and they were all positive,” Luyendyk said. “We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

Burnham also revealed that the pregnancy hasn’t been easy, stating that “October was miserable. I had really bad morning sickness and barely left the house.”

“But over the last week I’ve started feeling a lot better, so it’s nice to have my energy back,” she continued, adding that she hired a new trainer to help. “When I wasn’t feeling that great, I was trying to go on a lot of walks. But now I do cycling a few times a week!”

The couple was at the center of a controversy on season 20 of The Bachelor after Luyendyk initially proposed to Becca Kufrin. After realizing that he was in love with runner-up Burnham, he broke off the engagement, going on to pop the question to her during the After the Final Rose special in March.

The couple, who recently bought a home together in Phoenix, Arizona, are planning to say “I do” in January 2019 in Hawaii.