‘The Bachelor’ Alum Tia Booth Splits With Boyfriend Cory Cooper

Tia Booth and Cory Cooper have called it quits. The Bachelor alum took to social media to announce her split from the Executive Vice President of Cooper Steel and she started her caption off by clarifying that she felt “wild” towards the fact that she felt like she needed to share the breakup publicly. However, she mentioned that while she believes Cooper will “freak” reading her post, she wanted her fans to hear it from her first as she addressed the topic head on.
It’s so wild that I feel the need to share this, but let’s rip off the bandaid…No, I am no longer in a relationship. I am fine. He is fine. At this stage of life, we are better as friends. He is a very private person and will freak when he reads this, but I wanted to address it myself. • It’s tricky being in the public eye. Social media is a huge platform that allows me to share this highlight reel of my life with SO many people, but when it comes to private matters, it’s not so easy for me to share…especially when another person is involved. At the same time, I want to be vulnerable and real because it’s humbling that all of you take the time to care about what’s going on in my life-the good and the bad. Thank you for the continued love and support🖤 • I’ll leave you with this quote from Destiny’s Child, “You know I’m not gon diss you on the Internet, cuz my momma taught me better than that”. Ok bye don’t message us✌🏼
Several of her fans were in support of her happiness, with one writing, “What matters is HOW HAPPY you are!!! [Three pink hearts] Thank you for opening your heart and sharing where the wounds are- “it’s in the cracks where the light can finally enter.”
One of her friends showed their love for the reality star, saying, “You are so brave, so loved, so stunningly graceful and gorgeous, yet funny as hell, and so full of life! Here for ya boo bear. I love you so much and so thankful you are part of my life! *british voice* [heart and kiss face emojis] Also…this could get dangerous.”
The two were together for one year and frequented each other’s social media accounts. The last time he appeared on her Instagram was in late August when the former couple was enjoying a “staycation” in Nashville, Tennessee. “Such a ‘dreamy’ Nashville staycation with my loves [black heart]” she captioned a pair of photos including Cooper and her dog Marlo.