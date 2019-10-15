‘The Bachelor’ Alum Tia Booth Splits With Boyfriend Cory Cooper

Tia Booth and Cory Cooper have called it quits. The Bachelor alum took to social media to announce her split from the Executive Vice President of Cooper Steel and she started her caption off by clarifying that she felt “wild” towards the fact that she felt like she needed to share the breakup publicly. However, she mentioned that while she believes Cooper will “freak” reading her post, she wanted her fans to hear it from her first as she addressed the topic head on.

Several of her fans were in support of her happiness, with one writing, “What matters is HOW HAPPY you are!!! [Three pink hearts] Thank you for opening your heart and sharing where the wounds are- “it’s in the cracks where the light can finally enter.”

One of her friends showed their love for the reality star, saying, “You are so brave, so loved, so stunningly graceful and gorgeous, yet funny as hell, and so full of life! Here for ya boo bear. I love you so much and so thankful you are part of my life! *british voice* [heart and kiss face emojis] Also…this could get dangerous.”

The two were together for one year and frequented each other’s social media accounts. The last time he appeared on her Instagram was in late August when the former couple was enjoying a “staycation” in Nashville, Tennessee. “Such a ‘dreamy’ Nashville staycation with my loves [black heart]” she captioned a pair of photos including Cooper and her dog Marlo.