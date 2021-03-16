'The Bachelor': ABC Reveals New 'Bachelorette' With Huge 'Curveball' Twist

✖

During the After the Final Rose special on Monday night, viewers got to see an end to Matt James' season of The Bachelor. In addition to showcasing the end of James' Bachelor journey, they also announced that the new Bachelorette would be Katie Thurston, who was a contestant on the current season of The Bachelor. Not only did the franchise announce that Thurston would be the next Bachelorette, but they also shared details around their "curveball" twist for the future of the series.

Prior to the finale event, the franchise teased that fans would be in for a curveball when it came to the Bachelorette announcement, and they were definitely right. Thurston will not be the only individual taking on Bachelorette duties this year. At some point later in the year, during the summer, Michelle Young, who was the runner-up on James' season of The Bachelor, will be the Bachelorette. In other words, Thurston will be the lead for Season 17 of The Bachelorette and Young will be the lead for Season 18 of the ABC series. This means that fans will be able to see two seasons of The Bachelorette full of all of the drama that you've come to expect.

Although, Thurston's season of The Bachelorette will be a bit different when it comes to the host, as Harrison will not be hosting the season. After engaging in an Extra interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, during which he defended Rachael Kirkconnell's alleged pre-show racist actions, he announced that he would be taking a step back from the series. It was recently announced that former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams would be hosting the newest season. On her Instagram Story, Adams spoke about the new opportunity and noted that longtime host Harrison even "congratulated" her about the move.

"I feel so honored to be given the opportunity but I'm just so, so, so happy," Adams said. "And I'm so happy that you guys are happy. I've been getting so many phenomenal messages and words of encouragement; it means so much. And the fact that I talked to Chris the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being part of the next season meant the absolute world." She added, "So with that being said, y'all, let's freakin' go! Bachelorette 17, your girl's here, baby!"