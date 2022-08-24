'The Amazing Race' Season 34 Cast Revealed: Get Your First Look

After more than two decades and 33 trips around the globe, the Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated The Amazing Race is back for Season 34. This year, the show celebrates 400 episodes with 12 new teams who go on their own journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 34th edition of the CBS Original series The Amazing Race on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in its new time slot at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the eye network. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

"This season, for the first time, the 12 globe-trotting teams will begin the race outside of the United States, traveling to Munich, Germany for the starting line," a press release reads of the new season. "The show also visits the ancient city of Petra, in Jordan, where teams will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film Lawrence of Arabia, perform a Jordanian folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet. Also, for the first time in The Amazing Race history, there will be no non-elimination legs."

"With one team being eliminated at the end of every leg, it will be one of the most grueling races in the show's history and teams will be in for a surprise when host Phil Keoghan teases a game-changing element in the first leg of the race," the press release adds. "Other locations that teams will travel to include Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland and Nashville, where the first team to cross the final finish line will be crowned the winner of The Amazing Race and the $1 million prize." Scroll down to see all the new teams competing in the new season of The Amazing Race!