Tanya Pardazi, TikTok Star, Dead at 21 After Skydiving Accident

Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and a former Miss Teen Canada semifinalist, died at 21 after her main parachute failed to open after her first skydiving jump, reported Entertainment Tonight. Pardazi had taken one skydiving course, which qualified her for the solo jump, according to multiple reports. She had completed the course at Skydive Toronto in Ontario but found herself fatally injured last weekend after the main parachute failed to open. Pardazi was at too low an altitude when it finally did.

"Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 6:00 p.m. EDT, a skydiving student aged 21 succumbed to fatal injuries obtained from an emergency situation," according to a Facebook statement published by Skydive Toronto. "The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate." Pardazi succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a local hospital following the accident. The police and Skydive Toronto are working together on the investigation, the company said.

"Tanya had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous," childhood friend Melody Ozgoli told CTV News Toronto. "Life was too boring for her and she was always trying to do something adventurous." According to the friend, Pardazi "really lived every second to the fullest," and "this is the biggest shock to us. It's very hard to process. It's been a couple of days, but we still don't even believe it."

Pardazi studied philosophy at the University of Toronto, CTV reported, and the TikTok influencer had more than 100,000 followers. One friend, Kimia Sepanlou, described Pardazi as "one of the bravest girls. Whenever we saw her, we knew we were in for an adventure because she didn't like letting herself, or the people closest to her, get bored. Everyone who met her thought the world of her."

Skydive Toronto additionally said in the statement,"The jumper was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed amongst the student's new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc. The team at Skydive Toronto Inc has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years." The news follows the passing of TikTok star Cooper Noriega three months ago at the age of 19.