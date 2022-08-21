'Spartacus' Star Ioane 'John' King Dead at 49 After Cancer Battle

Spartacus actor Ioane 'John' King has died at 49 after a short fight with cancer. The 49-year-old actor was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in January, which quickly spread to his pancreas and other organs, according to The Daily Mail. The initial diagnosis was terminal, but he underwent chemotherapy treatment in March to slow the progress of the disease somewhat.

King portrayed Rhaskos in the popular Starz series based on the classic story of the Thracian gladiator of the same name. It also has the benefit of the classic Kirk Douglas film to give audiences some reference points, but the Starz series takes the story to different heights and different levels of mature content. But it was well received and would fit in alongside shows like HBO's Rome and Game of Thrones.

Over the past 24hrs I have said goodbye to a childhood friend for the last time. John Ioane King I will forever... Posted by Dale McCourt on Friday, August 19, 2022

The series ran for three seasons, a prequel mini-series between seasons one and two titled Spartacus: Gods of the Arena. The reason for this makes King's death carry an extra layer of tragedy, as the show already faced loss with lead star Andy Whitfield's battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with the production of the prequel series meant to give him time for treatment.

Sadly, Whitfield passed away before season two of the series could begin in September 2011 at 39. Whitfield and King may have been on different ends of the call sheet at the time, but both became aspects of the show that fans grew to enjoy and now represent a sad note for the series as a whole.

King started his time with Spartacus as an extra before gaining popularity with fans and gaining speaking roles in the series. Fellow co-star Manu Bennett and other friends quickly shared tributes to the late actor online.

"Saddened by the passing of Ioane (John) King who played the role of Rhaskos on Spartacus. John had a long battle with cancer but faced that fight with dignity & a constant resolve not to be defeated," Bennett wrote. "On Spartacus John was hired as an extra but with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos.

"Fans may remember Rhaskos leading the song 'My c-k rages on!' a defiant tune sung by gladiators after surviving the games," he continued. "I remember John most fondly for his huge grin & sparkle in his eye when he would welcome me & others onto set each day offering the Gladiatorial forearm handshake & acknowledging in his deep raspy voice, "Brother!" He was one of the boys who held the team together & wore the B brand for the House Of Batiatus upon his forearm with so much pride. Ioane (John) King was truly one of the Brothers."

King's family also released statements on the passing on Facebook. According to The Daily Mail, his service was held on Friday in Auckland, New Zealand, at a funeral home in the suburb of Papakura. His family also started a fundraiser to generate money to help his widow pay for the home they purchased when he was diagnosed.

"With sadness we share that earlier today John's fight ended. He passed in the company of loving friends and family," his family wrote. "John leaves a big hole in this world, having been a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend and human being. Those of us lucky to have met him will carry on with his legacy of kindness, positive influence, hard work and love."