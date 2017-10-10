‘Dancing With the Stars’: Terrell Owens Breaks Down in Tears After Emotional Performance

Terrell Owens delivered an unbelievably emotional performance in honor of his grandmother on Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars.

The former NFL player and his partner Cheryl Burke danced the Viennese Waltz to “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston.

This week’s theme on the dancing competition show was most memorable year. Owens chose 2012, which happened to be the year his grandmother passed away.

Right after his dance ended, Owens immediately broke down in tears. It was a visibly emotional experience for him.

Owens received three 8’s for a total score of 24 for the evening. This is his highest score yet.

Fans took to Twitter to react to his emotional performance.

Well done TO. I’m sure your grandmother would be very proud of you. #DWTS — Kadey Joh (@kadeyobe10) October 10, 2017

#DWTS that dance made me smile with Terrell. It’s so touching man — Anjuli Smith (@AnjuliSmith) October 10, 2017