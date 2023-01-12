Teresa Giudice's Prison Advice for Todd and Julie Chrisley

Todd and Julie Chrisley are preparing for their respective prison stints. Now, they're getting some advice from someone who's been in their position — Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. As TMZ noted, Giudice had some advice for the couple, as she previously served a year in prison after being convicted of fraud alongside her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

While at LAX, Giudice was asked by TMZ what advice she would have for the Chrisleys as they prepare to report to prison. She referred to one of her memoirs, as she urged the pair to "stand strong." The RHONJ star also said that they should "manifest" what they want their lives to look like once they're out of prison. Giudice added, "And just be strong for your children." TMZ said that the situation will certainly be hard for Todd and Julie, as they could miss out on many important events in their kids' lives. But, as Giudice said, they have to "make the best of it." She would also advise that their children come to see them once they are in prison, as she said that her four daughters came to visit her often during her own stint.

Giudice's comments come around a month after Todd and Julie's sentencing. In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Julie to 7 years in prison. They were also both sentenced to 16 months probation. The Chrisleys were previously convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. After their sentencing, Todd and Julie released a statement via their Chrisley Confessions podcast and they stressed that they're relying on their faith during this time.

"God will call you to do something, and he'll equip you to do it. He'll give you what you need to do it," Julie said in the episode. "The difficulties I'm going through, how I handle it — [my kids are] watching that as well. If I handle it right, they're watching, if I screw it up, they're watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong, because I know they're watching, and I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life."