‘RHONJ’ Cast Member Teresa Giudice’s Dad Hospitalized

Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice‘s dad, Giacinto Gorga, has reportedly been hospitalized with a mild case of pneumonia.

Us Weekly reports that a source close to the family says he is “comfortable and stable.”

The source continued that although her father is in the hospital, Giudice will continue with the scheduled Housewives reunion filming on Nov. 30.

This isn’t the first time Gorga has been hospitalized with health problems.

In Giudice’s book, Standing Strong, she chronicled taking her father to the emergency room because he was coughing up blood not long after her mother, Antonia Gorga, passed away in March.

“As we sat in the waiting room, which was absolutely freezing, I was rubbing his back affectionately,” she wrote. “Just like he used to rub mine when I was a little girl and I was sick.”

Antonia passed away at the age of 66, devastating her family and Giudice in particular, as was documented on the Bravo reality show.

In October, on her mother’s birthday, Giudice posted several pictures of her to Instagram in an heartbreaking tribute.

Happy Birthday Mommy I Love you so much and miss you so much. I think about you all the time every second every minute of the day. As soon as I got to London I called your house # to tell you that I was there. Still cannot believe it, my heart breaks everyday that you are not here with us. Love you more than I can express I Love you Mommy ❤️💕🎈🎂🎊🎉😍😘🎁🎉🎊🍾❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎈🎂🎉🎊@joeygorga A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

“Still cannot believe it,” she captioned one photo. “My heart breaks everyday that you are not here with us. Love you more than I can express.”