‘RHONJ’ Cast Member Teresa Giudice Won’t Visit Her Imprisoned Husband for Christmas

Teresa Giudice will have to spend Christmas away from her husband Joe Giudice this year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is reportedly being kept from her husband Joe, who is serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, due to prison red tape, reports TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The publication reports that when Joe requested to be transferred from a federal prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey to another in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, Teresa had to submit new visitor forms for herself and her four daughters, Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8.

However, the process that goes into approving that paperwork is apparently not the quickest, and the family won’t be able to visit the Giudice patriarch until after Christmas.

Instead, the family will reportedly spend the holiday in Mexico with Teresa’s father, who was just released from the hospital after coming down with a case of pneumonia.

Teresa probably could have used some quality time with her husband after the tough year she’s had.

The reality TV personality called 2017 “the hardest year of [her] life” this Thanksgiving, having to raise the kids alone after serving a year in prison for the same crimes as her husband in 2015.

She’s also still in mourning after her mother Antonia Gorga died at the age of 66 in March.

Teresa and Joe have quite a bit to work out in their marriage when he returns home from prison, she revealed to PEOPLE in October.

“Well, I remember when I first started doing the show everybody kept asking me, ‘Where do you see yourself five years from now? Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?’ — I’m not answering that question anymore,” she said. “Because if you would have asked me back then if I thought I would ever go to prison, I would have said never. So I can’t predict the future, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”

“I want [our marriage] to work,” she added. “But you know, when Joe comes home, he has to do the right thing. And then we’ll just move on from there.”

She told the publication she was “hopeful” that she and Joe could repair their marriage, but that things have been tough amid their respective prison time.

“Obviously he’s there, he has a lot of time to think,” she said. “There’s a lot of guilt that he feels, and I see the change in the way he’s writing his emails and what he’s saying.”

“We had a great marriage,” she continued. “I’m just upset with him because he wasn’t on top of the finances the way he should have been. He trusted the wrong people. That was really important, because he just made a mess of things.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Facebook/Teresa Giudice, Bravo