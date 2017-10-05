Teresa Giudice Discusses Her Uncertain Future With Husband Joe

Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe Giudice have been through a lot over the past few years, including two prison sentences. The TV personality revealed that she is unsure of her future with husband.

PEOPLE spoke with the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member on Wednesday where she opened up about her new memoir, Standing Strong, which details her frustrations with her marriage.

Joe is currently serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, which followed Giudice’s almost yearlong stint in prison for the same crimes.

“Well, I remember when I first started doing the show everybody kept asking me, ‘Where do you see yourself five years from now? Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?’ — I’m not answering that question anymore,” she said. “Because if you would have asked me back then if I thought I would ever go to prison, I would have said never. So I can’t predict the future, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”

“I want [our marriage] to work,” she added. “But you know, when Joe comes home, he has to do the right thing. And then we’ll just move on from there.”

Giudice revealed Joe has not read the book yet, but says she has discussed all the details with him. She also added that she is “hopeful” the couple will be able to repair their marriage.

“Obviously he’s there, he has a lot of time to think,” she said. “There’s a lot of guilt that he feels, and I see the change in the way he’s writing his emails and what he’s saying.”

“We had a great marriage,” she continued. “I’m just upset with him because he wasn’t on top of the finances the way he should have been. He trusted the wrong people. That was really important, because he just made a mess of things.”

The Bravo personality says that she brings the couple’s four daughters – Gia, 16, Gabrielle, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8 – to visit their father every 2-3 weeks.