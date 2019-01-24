Teresa Giudice to Split From Husband Joe If He’s Deported

Should Teresa Giudice‘s husband, Joe Giudice, get deported, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s marriage may not last.

Multiple sources told PEOPLE that Guidice, 48, told her RHONJ castmates at the season 9 reunion taping that “we’d go our separate ways” if Joe is deported to Italy.

The statement is a far cry from Giudice’s previous outlook on the situation, saying at a previous reunion that she would think about moving to Italy. “I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live,” she admitted at the time. “I wouldn’t mind, you know, I’m just saying. Listen, whatever God had planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

But this time around, the reality star said she had discussed the possibility with her and Joe’s daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9 – and said they’d now be staying in the United States without him.

“Teresa told [host Andy Cohen] that if Joe gets deported, she’s not going,” a source said. “She said that she and Joe had talked about it over the phone, and that he understood.”

When Cohen pressed Giudice about what would happen to their marriage, she reportedly admitted that they’d break up.

“She didn’t really express any sadness about that,” a second source said. “She just focused instead on the girls. It was very matter of fact.”

Joe, 48, is serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. Giudice serviced just over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

An immigration court ruled in October to deport Joe to his native Italy after his prison sentence. Despite the fact that Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship. If found guilty of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” immigrants can be deported according to U.S. law.

Although he appealed the ruling in November, he still faces deportation. While his fate is unknown, a source close to the couple said that they remain hopeful.

“They are obviously optimistic that he is coming home,” the insider said. “Teresa’s hope is that they can remain together as a family.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 reunion will air on Bravo in February.