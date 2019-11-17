Teresa Giudice Reveals When She and Kids Will Reunite Again With Husband Joe Following Deportation

Teresa Giudice is already planning another reunion with her husband Joe. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her four daughters recently visited her husband for the first time since he completed his 41-month prison sentence, and later his detainment in an ICE facility. Teresa opened up about her plans to visit him again, and the future, during an appearance at the 2019 BravoCon.

“We were talking about Thanksgiving, them seeing him for Thanksgiving,” Teresa told Entertainment Tonight, “But now he’s getting his passport. So we’re not sure if he’ll get it in time. If not, Christmas.”

“He’s getting his passport so they can meet him on an island, traveling around. He can go anywhere, except the United States,” she explained. “I’m going to be with them, it depends. I might be working. We haven’t decided yet.”

Teresa and her daughters — Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana — reunited with Joe for a short visit in Italy last week. Teresa opened up about the emotional reunion in an interview with Good Morning America.

“We were there to enjoy each other’s time. You know, lots of laughs, lots of tears and reacquainting with each other,” the reality television star said earlier this week. “It was pretty amazing. I had the best time ever, it was so good.”

She added, “Joe and I were just so amazed how mature and beautiful and smart [our daughters are]… they blow us away.”

“We had the best time ever. It was so good,” she said. “He said he cried after we left. He cried the whole day, he said. Missing his daughters. He was so sad.”

Teresa and Joe first reunited for a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen interview, where Joe spoke via satellite from Italy. While the pair are still figuring things out, Teresa has previously said she would not relocate to Italy should his final deportation appeal be denied.

She opened up about the future of her marriage during the ET interview.

“We’re both in a good place,” she said. “You know, we both want each other to be happy, which, that’s the most important thing. And our both common denominator is our four daughters. Like, of course, we’re going to do what it takes for the happiness of our daughters, so that’s our goal. Like, as long as they’re happy, we’re happy. And of course, they want us to be happy, like, there’s not going to be any bickering or anything like that, like, so past that. You know, think of where he was, he was in a bad place, so you know he took a lot of frustration out on the kids and myself because he was in a hell hole, basically, that’s where he was.”