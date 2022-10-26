Teresa Giudice 'Hurt' Over Brother's Comments About Her Marriage

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga aren't in the best place at the moment. Amidst their family feud, Gorga did not attend Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas. As Page Six noted, Gorga commented on his sister's marriage at BravoCon and said that he didn't feel as though it would last. Now, Giudice is sharing how "hurt" she is over her brother's comments.

Page Six obtained an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of Giudice's podcast, Namaste B$tches, during which she opened up about the slight from her younger brother. She explained how she felt about hearing the comment, saying, "That's not my brother. Like, I don't know who he is now, like, what kind of character he's trying to play." The reality star went on to say that Gorga's words "hurt" her and her husband.

"I was hurt by it. Luis was hurt by it. I mean, as everyone saw, he did not come to my wedding," she added. "That hurt us, and by what he just did at BravoCon, that's very mean-spirited, very sad." As previously stated, Gorga made the remark during a taping of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon. During one segment, Gorga's wife, Melissa Gorga, was asked whether she thought that Giudice's marriage would last longer than her husband's stand-up comedy career. Even though she was asked the question, Gorga decided to answer it. He said, "I'm gonna answer the question. My stand-up career, baby!" Naturally, his answer prompted the audience and host Andy Cohen to react with shock.

However, considering the fact that the Gorgas are in the midst of one of their worst feuds with Giudice, it shouldn't have come as too much of a surprise. Elsewhere during BravoCon, Gorga shared his side of the story with Page Six. He told the outlet, "At this point, I just don't know what else to say. I'm tired. I'm tired of talking about this for 13 years." Gorga added, "I'm 48 years old, and I'm happy that I woke up this morning and happy that I have healthy kids, a beautiful wife, a beautiful life, and I just want to be happy, man. This kind of drama is ruining my life."