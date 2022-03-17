‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Responds to Teresa Giudice Passing Her Over as Bridesmaid in Upcoming Wedding

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is in the middle of wedding planning. The four-time New York Times Best Selling author is preparing her big day to say “I do” to Luis Ruelas. The couple became engaged after dating for a little over a year and their dream is to wed in Italy, if COVID-19 restrictions will allow them. Giudice revealed on a recent appearance of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she will have eight bridesmaids. But one person who will not be in her wedding party is her sister-in-law and co-star, Melissa Gorga. The two have had a rocky past that is well documented on the show but called a truce after Giudice was released from prison a few years ago. But for Giudice, they apparently aren’t close enough to have Gorga stand beside her on her wedding day, though Giudice was a bridesmaid at Gorga’s wedding.

Gorga addressed it on her Mar. 17 episode of her podcast On Display. During Guidice’s appearance, she admitted that she hadn’t even spoken to Gorga about whether or not she would be in her wedding. Gorga corroborated the story. “Yes, I watched Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and I did find out on TV that I’m not gonna be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m okay with, I’m fine with,” the Envy Boutique owner said. “I understand, to each their own.”

According to Gorga, she was not surprised, but she does want to know who makes up the large bridal party. “I pretty much assumed that, but I guess my big caution is, are her new sisters-in-law in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters? Her four, beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? If that’s the case, that makes perfect sense,” she said. “I mean, if she’s having Louie’s sisters, well then, I guess that makes perfect sense for Teresa.

Regardless, her being left out of the wedding doesn’t mean that there’s anything wrong in their relationship. Gorga maintains they remain united and she’ll be front and center to support the nuptials.

“I wish her nothing but happiness. I’m very happy that she’s happy. I love to see her smile when she’s with Louie,” Gorga said. “Whatever she decides, it’s her wedding and I’ll be fine with it. I just — you know, she could’ve put me in an ugly dress anyway! I’m just kidding! But for real. No, just kidding.”