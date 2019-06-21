Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia’s High School Graduation as Family Awaits Joe’s Deportation Decision

Teresa Giudice and her family are currently awaiting a decision on the status of her husband, Joe Giudice’s, deportation ruling, but the family made sure to take time to celebrate a special moment this week when the couple’s daughter Gia graduated from high school on Thursday.

The proud mom captured the entire day on her Instagram Story, starting with Gia, dressed in white, showing off her graduation cap.

The 18-year-old had colored her cap read and emblazoned it with bedazzled letters that spelled out “RU Ready,” a nod to Rutgers University, which she’ll be attending in the fall.

During Gia’s graduation, Teresa captured clips of her daughter smiling and waving at her mom from her seat before walking on stage to receive her diploma. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also posted a video of her oldest daughter walking back to her seat with a yellow rose.

After the ceremony, the family celebrated with dinner at a restaurant, with Teresa sharing photos of the decadent dishes the group enjoyed.

Teresa and Joe’s 15-year-old daughter Gabriella also had her own graduation this week, with the teen finishing up eighth grade. Sharing the accomplishment with her followers, Teresa posted a photo of Gabriella posing with her cousin, Antonia Gorga, and the girls’ grandfather, Teresa’s dad.

“Gabriella – I know when you say something I better listen up you are so strong and so wise! You show the strength & determination of someone who will have much success in life & this is only the beginning! So happy to share in the excitement of your 8th grade graduation day and so very proud of you!” Teresa wrote in her caption. “Antonia, i’m so happy you and Gabriella had the chance to go to school together! You are such a sweet and kind young woman & it’s been a true joy watching you grow up! & to my dad we are so lucky to have you celebrating these milestones with us!”

Along with Gia and Gabriella, Teresa and Joe share daughters Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Gia’s graduation came just one day after a Bravo Insider video was released in which Teresa discusses her fears over Joe’s possible deportation and the effect it would have on their daughters.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything.He’s going to be missing out on so much,” Teresa said in the clip. “The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here.”

“When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much,” she added. “If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.”

In March, Joe completed a 41-month prison sentence he served after pleading guilty to 41 counts of fraud, which included mail, wire and bankruptcy. Teresa had also pleaded guilty and served 11 months in 2015. Joe was originally ordered to be deported to Italy upon his release in October by an immigration court, and he and his family have since been attempting to fight the ruling.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @teresagiudice