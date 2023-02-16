'Teen Mom' Personality Reveals Engagement

While Briana DeJesus has been unlucky in love as chronicled in the MTV reality series Teen Mom 2, her sister Brittany is quite blissful in that department. The outspoken and loyal sister of Briana revealed the news in a social media post. In a video posted to Instagram, she is seen accepting a proposal from her boyfriend, Steven. The two were on vacation together in Oahu, Hawaii in celebration of Brittany's 31st birthday. Steven pulled out all the tricks for his now bride-to-be. "He loves my birthday cake so much he wanna eat it foreva," Brittany captioned a photo she posted showing Steven grabbing her backside. The two weng IG official in May 2022 and have been going strong since.

Steven celebrated the proposal on his own page. "My fiancé and I woke up to a beautiful view this morning," he posted to his account. "Happy birthday my love." Briana's Teen Mom 2 co-stars have shared their congrats to Brittany on her social media after the big reveal. "One one kneeee, OMG!" co-star Jade Cline wrote. "Let's go!!!" Zach Davis added. "Congrats!" "Yessssssss ma'am," Leah Messer commented.

Briana was first introduced on 16 & Pregnant before joining the franchise. She gave birth to her daughter, Nova Sky, with her ex, Devoin Austin. The two split after Nova was born, and for years, Devoin struggled with adjusting to fatherhood, but has since been a more stable presence in Nova's life. He even plays surrogate father to Briana's daughter Stella, who she shares with her ex, Luis Hernandez.

Briana has dated the ex-husband of her co-star Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin. Their relationship caused tension between Lowry and Briana that has yet to be resolved.

In the latest season of the show, Briana introduced her boyfriend, Bobby Scott. They have since split as a result of Briana feeling like he wasn't available as needed.