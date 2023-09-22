'Teen Mom' Star Left Homeless After Gas Leak

The 'Teen Mom UK' star described the ordeal as an 'absolute nightmare,' revealing that her two sons had to be taken to the hospital after the gas leak was discovered.

Teen Mom UK star Amber Butler is opening up about what she describes as "the worst couple of months." Butler was left "homeless" after she had to move out of her home "very unexpectedly" while filming the latest season of the hit reality TV series due to a gas and carbon monoxide leak that left her two sons, Brooklyn and Hudson, ill.

The reality TV star opening up about the terrifying incident with the Daily Star, revealing that she "had two family members that passed away, two funerals within one week," and was also "filming at the time" when she experienced a big gas leak and carbon monoxide leak in my house." Throughout the ordeal, Butler said Hudson suffered from "really bad nosebleeds. Not just a little trickle, I mean [blood was] pouring out, and Brooklyn used to feel sick a lot and feel really ill." However, doctors were unable to find an explanation for the nosebleeds and instead chocked it up to him "trying to get time off school." However, the nosebleeds were the result of the carbon monoxide leak.

The leaks were discovered after Butler smelled gas in her home, she told Reality Titbit, something that prompted her to immediately call an emergency team. The gas engineer told her he was "surprised" she and her sons were still alive due to how severe the leak was. Butler said the engineer told her, "I'm surprised that your house hasn't blown up," the mom of two sharing, "hearing that when you've got two small children in the house isn't exactly the thing you want to hear." She said she had to take her sons to the hospital, where they were placed on oxygen tanks.

While Butler and her two sons were mostly physically unscathed, they were forced out of their home. Butler revealed to the Daily Star that "the council cordoned my house off and were like: 'It's dangerous to live here.'" She said she "had to move out very unexpectedly, right there that minute. Right in the middle of filming," adding that the ordeal "put a lot on hold" for her.

"I didn't know where my life was [going to] turn out in that minute, I didn't know – I was technically homeless," she recalled. "It's not something I would ever want to go through again, put it that way! I just felt so sorry for the boys."

Butler is now in the process of looking for a new home, though she said "there is nothing – it's so hard to find a house right now as I only rent." Although she described the ordeal as "an absolute nightmare," Butler said she is "really proud of myself, how I handled the situation I was put through. I'm back in my house now, it's all safe, we've had no nosebleeds, no sickness."