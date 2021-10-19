‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Star Kayla Jones Brings Makel’s New Relationship to Therapy in Exclusive Clip

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Kayla Jones is taking the recent tension over ex-boyfriend Makel’s new relationship to a professional. Concerned with their recent arguments over Makel’s new girlfriend coming around 2-year-old daughter Mecca, Kayla heads to her first therapy session in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode.

“I’m worried about Makel bringing other girls around Mecca, but I know the way we fight about it also isn’t good for her, and I’m hoping talking to someone will help,” she says. Meeting her new counselor for the first time, Kayla admits she feels like she’s not able to “say things correctly” when expressing her concerns to Makel, especially amid the arguing, name-calling, and “disrespect” that goes back and forth when they’re on “bad terms.”

The former couple is currently in one of those tough spots after Makel didn’t tell Kayla his new girlfriend was spending time around their daughter, and it’s gotten so bad they’ve begun arguing in front of Mecca. “We used to argue before Mecca, but we argued a lot more after I had my daughter,” Kayla tells her counselor.

When the two first planned to have Mecca, they were in a “good place,” the young mom continues. “We weren’t arguing, we weren’t fighting, we just [were] like best friends – it was normal.” Now that Makel is in a new relationship, Kayla knows they need to learn how to co-parent effectively for their daughter. “I feel like we both know what triggers each other, so I wanna be able to eliminate that [and] just communicate,” she explains. “Because I don’t want [Mecca] to think it’s OK.”

Kayla’s counselor advises her that while she can’t control Makel, she can control her reaction to Makel. “I feel like I don’t react the way I should,” Kayla confesses, to which her counselor assures they’ll be able to take her from that feeling to actually being able to put a positive response into practice. “That’s the bridge you need to cross, and that’s where this is all gonna start,” she promises. Don’t miss Kayla’s story on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

With the goal of changing the narrative on mental health, MTV Entertainment Group spearheaded a coalition of entertainment media companies and mental health experts and created The Mental Health Media Guide as a comprehensive resource for content creators. Learn more at mentalhealthishealth.us.

