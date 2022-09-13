'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Madisen Beith Reveals Her New Relationship After Split From Christian in Exclusive Season Finale Sneak Peek

Madisen Beith has a new man in her life following her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Christian. The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star reveals in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale that since going to stay with her best friend Autumn's family back in Arkansas, she and Autumn's brother Josh "really hit it off" and started dating.

"Since I've been in Arkansas staying with Autumn's family, something unexpected happened," Madisen confesses. "I've been getting really close with her brother Josh. I didn't intend to talk to or date anybody, but then Josh and I really hit it off." The couple is taking things "day by day" to figure out their relationship, but it's clear the two are smitten with one another.

"It was very unexpected," Josh agrees about their relationship, as Madisen teases, "You're literally my best friend's brother, so yeah. Trust me." While that relationship definitely makes things a bit more complicated, Madisen tells Josh he's definitely making her "a lot happier" since they first started getting together. "It's made my days a bit easier, especially the work days," Josh adds. "But I mean, at least I get to come back and see you. It makes it a little better – a lot better – big a lot." Madisen blushes, "OK, that was cute."

As Madisen begins to build a new start for herself and daughter Camille, 1, she hopes her dad Nick can "support" her decision to stay in Arkansas for now. Calling him up to break the news, Nick first asks how co-parenting with Christian is going, to which Madisen scoffs, "I don't really know if you can call it co-parenting. We don't talk." Nick is also very curious about Madisen's new boyfriend after seeing a photo on Facebook, and he takes the news of Josh being in the picture without much emotion.

"So what's your plans as in eventually getting you and Camille your own place?" he instead asks. "Honestly, I really don't have like a specific plan," Madisen answers. "I'm probably gonna go get my old job back at the pizza place." Nick shakes his head, admitting he doesn't know why Madisen would go back to that job, but the MTV star explains that while it may not be "ideal," it's easy and a sure thing.

"I mean, you're grown now, you do what you do," Nick responds, sparking an emotional response from Madisen. "You gotta stop saying that, ugh," she tells her dad. "It just gets on my f-ing nerves, 'cause I'm not even the type of kid to be like, 'Oh, I'm 18 now,' and you're always like, 'Oh, you're 18,' or 'Oh, you're grown.' Like I f-king know." She continues to the camera, "I feel like he switches up so quick. One minute he wants to help with everything, and then it's like, 'Oh, you're 18, you need to stop holding my hand.'"

That won't keep Madisen from continuing down the road ahead. "I'm definitely a lot happier here in Arkansas, so I'm definitely gonna stay, at least for now," she reasons. "It's not permanent, but a least for now. I'm just gonna hustle; do what I do; do what I can; do what I have to." Don't miss the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season finale Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.