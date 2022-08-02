'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Luke Davis Proposes to Kayla Sessler in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Luke Davis has a big surprise up his sleeve for Kayla Sessler. After a massive fight between his family and Kayla almost turned physical, Luke is determined to show her he's still looking to build their future together with a romantic birthday proposal – but will she say yes? Watch him pop the question in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show.

It's Kayla's birthday, and Luke is taking her out to dinner for a night out without their daughter Arya and Kayla's son Izaiah, who are being watched by her mom for the evening. "Even though I've been down lately, I want to try to have a good time with him tonight," Kayla tells the camera of taking the night off. It's not easy though, especially with the weight of the fight with Luke's family and her decision to get an abortion months prior on her mind.

"This dinner is Luke's attempt to try and get my spirits up and get me into a better headspace, and I really appreciate it," she shares, "but it's like in the back of my mind all I can think about right now is I would have maybe been in the hospital today having a baby, and instead I'm here, going out. It's just a weird place to be in."

Luke made sure the night out was a special one from the start, with rose petals leading the couple to their table. Kayla certainly seems impressed, but she can't seem to let go of Luke's nervous fidgeting. "You keep fidgeting and you don't normally do that," she tells Luke, who plays it off as just being "excited" for the evening.

When talk turns to Luke's family, however, things get slightly more somber. "I just don't understand what their problem is," he tells Kayla, who insists she's "fine" after the blow-out. "They're never gonna like me – [I] gotta let that s- go," she says. When Luke asks how she feels about their future altogether, Kayla seems optimistic, saying that while there's "still some work to be done," that's the case with every relationship.

"I see nothing but great things in our future," Luke says knowingly. "But we done been through the hell already." Kayla jokes in response, "Nothing worse can happen than what's already happened." Finishing out their dinner with dessert, Kayla is shocked to see "Will You Marry Me" written on the plate when it emerges from the kitchen. But will she accept Luke's proposal after everything they've been through? Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.