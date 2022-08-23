'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kayla and Luke Split for 'Scary' Trial Separation in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Kayla Sessler and Luke Davis are moving forward with their trial separation. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant episode, the two sit down to talk about what the future holds for them after Kayla decided to move in with her mom for 30 days following a panic attack she suffered after the couple got engaged.

With plans to separate for a month before they decide what to do, Kayla and Luke aren't putting any hard and fast custody rules in place for their 2-year-old daughter Ariah and Kayla's 4-year-old son Izaiah. "We haven't talked about the kids, like what days you'll have them [and] what days I'll have them," Kayla tells Luke. "We haven't really discussed any of that, 'cause I just figured it would just kind of be like go with the flow."

Luke agrees that they'll definitely "play it by ear" when it comes to the kids. "You know, I'll take Zay to school every morning like I've done before," he notes. "We're definitely gonna talk every day, probably FaceTime at night so I can say goodnight to the kids and stuff." It may seem like a dire time in their relationship, but Kayla encourages Luke to look at this trial separation as an opportunity for growth.

"As long as we look at this in a positive light, I think we can gain a lot from it," she tells him. "'Cause if we start looking at s- negative, we're not gonna grow, we're not gonna learn anything, and it was a waste of time [and] we shouldn't have done it." Luke adds that because this is such a "different" experience, it feels "scary the first time," but Kayla insists that if the separation helps their relationship long-term, it will be "definitely worth it."

"Like, of course, I'm sad," Kayla confesses to the camera. "I love Luke, but at the same time, I kind of feel relieved, because we have been on this roller coaster for years – just of up and downs. So I think moving into my mom's will just be less stressful for me and give me time to really focus on getting myself healthy again. Maybe that's just the best thing for both of us, even if it's hard." Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.