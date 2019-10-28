‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’: Ashley Jones’ Mom Confronts Bariki Smith After His Arrest in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Ashley Jones’ mom is coming face-to-face with Bariki Smith for the first time since his August 2018 arrest for domestic violence, and she has a very important message for him. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Pastor Tea decides to clear the air with the father of her granddaughter ahead of baby Holly’s christening.

“Here’s the thing — Bar and I have not spoken or seen him since everything went down with him and Ashley,” she explains before pulling him aside. “Before I move forward in this, I have to make peace.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taking Bar and Ashley aside ahead of the christening’s start, Pastor Tea delivers a message of forgiveness that has the young father looking truly relieved after all the tension of the day.

“I’m extremely happy with what God is doing, you know how important this is,” she begins. “At this point, I just wanted to kind of smash this, you know what I’m saying? Because whatever you guys decide to do, it really has nothing to do with me. I just want to support Holly, and I don’t want y’all to fight”

“It’s whatever, I forgive. And just for me, I want to trust that you’re gonna be good to her,” Pastor Tea continues. “I can be mad a little bit, but you should know my heart enough to know that it’ll come around full circle.”

With the issue put to rest for now, the family is free to celebrate Holly’s special day without anything looming over their heads, at least for now.

Ahead of the Young and Pregnant premiere, Ashley teased that things between her and the father of her child were 100 percent focused on parenting their daughter at the moment, despite their complicated past

“Bar is always gonna be the father of my child, and we work on being the best parents we can be,” she told PopCulture of her current relationship with Bar, adding that for now, co-parenting is the pair’s “top priority.”

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV