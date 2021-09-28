‘Teen Mom’: Why Maci Bookout Is Facing Criticism for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Post

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout has come under fire for one of her recent posts on her Instagram Story. According to Heavy, Bookout teased on her Instagram Story that Brian Laundrie had been found. Her post came amid the investigation into Laundrie’s disappearance, who has been missing since Sept. 14. Laundrie is wanted in connection with the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. He has not been found yet. Since Laundrie has not been found despite what her post suggested, people have been criticizing Bookout for posting “clickbait.”

Heavy reported that Bookout included a post on her Instagram Story that read, “#GabbyPetito Boyfriend #BrianLaundrieFOUND!?!” Bookout’s post included a hashtag that read, “#BreakingNews” alongside the caption. It also included a link to a story about the case. Her post has reportedly since been deleted. Many Teen Mom fans are speaking out about the matter on Instagram. The Instagram account Teen Mom Fanz, in particular, criticized Bookout for allegedly “profiting” off of the tragedy.

“So Maci can’t make a post to bring awareness about #GabbyPetito but she can make clickbait and profit off of this tragedy?” the account wrote alongside a screenshot of Bookout’s post. “A family is grieving and the world is watching. Post to make a change and stop profiting off of a family’s nightmare.” While Bookout’s Instagram Story post suggested that Laundrie was found, that is not the case. He has not been seen since Sept. 14. He went missing amid the investigation into Petito’s disappearance, as she went missing when the couple was on a cross-country road trip.

Authorities are currently searching for Laundrie in the dense swampland in Florida. The FBI has since issued an arrest warrant for him and is charging him with unauthorized use of a bank card. He allegedly withdrew sums of money with the card around the time that Petito went missing. Amid the investigation into Laundrie’s disappearance, Petito’s body was found. She was laid to rest on Sunday in Long Island. Richard Stafford, the lawyer for the Petito family, said about the service, “We’ve received letters, emails, cards, from all over the world. From Australia, from Europe; we had people from Italy. We had people at the funeral that came from as far away as Texas, as Florida, as California. People from all over the country have called and sent their well wishes.”