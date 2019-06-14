‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Reveals Father Butch Has Relapsed in Heartbreaking Podcast Episode

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra revealed that his father, Butch Baltierra, relapsed after recently completing a drug rehab program.

“My dad, he’s relapsed,” the 27-year-old dad said on Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry and Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast Coffee Convos.

“He’s in the middle of relapse right now. So that’s the reality of that situation,” Baltierra admitted of his father, who has struggled with drug addiction for years.

He added that his dad was involved in filming some scenes for the latest season of Teen Mom OG. “So right now, now we go back to square one of this whole relapse thing and kind of ride this train out and see what happens,” he said.

He had some happier recovery news to share as well, saying that he visited his sister Amber in Texas to give her her one-year sobriety chip.

In January, she wrote on Instagram that both his dad and sister were doing well. “Writing this with tears in my eyes because words can’t express the amount of peace & joy I feel in my heart,” he captioned a smiling photo of the three of them. “After seeing these two at their lowest & now seeing them sober & steadily climbing, I just can’t say enough how proud I am of both of them!”

“I am a firm believer that the power of unconditional love in a family can truly transform the dynamic & I’m just so happy to call these two my family,” he added. “I love you both SO MUCH & I’m SO PROUD OF YOU!!! @xoambularxo @baltierramtv.”

Last season of Teen Mom OG featured an episode where Baltierra took his dad to get treatment for his drug addiction. “Who’s going to call him every day? You know?” he asked a counselor at the treatment center, concerned about leaving his father by himself.

“I know. The truth is, Tyler, this is a family disease,” the counselor responded. “You’ve suffered trauma based on his addiction. Every time that phone rings and you’re wondering who’s on the other end and what’s he got to say, that’s trauma, that’s a trauma response. His happiness is not your responsibility. It’s his.”

As the father and son hugged goodbye, Butch told Baltierra he loved him. “I love you too, Dad,” Baltierra said.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.