‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra’s Father Arrested

Butch Baltierra, the father of Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra, is facing serious legal danger after being arrested. The Sun reported that Butch was arrested for driving under the influence recently. Over the years, Butch has struggled with substance abuse, a topic that is frequently touched upon in Teen Mom.

Butch, whose real name is Darl, was reportedly arrested on March 4, 2020 in Michigan. He was reportedly in the state, where he had previously lived, in order to attend a rehab facility there. The publication reported that he was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, an open container, and driving with a suspended license. At the time of his arrest, an officer stated that Butch appeared to be “confused” and that he said that he was not familiar with the area.

The police report read that Butch had “watery, bloodshot eyes” during his arrest. He was reportedly “ordered” to exit his vehicle and an officer then “smelled a faint odor of intoxicants from his person.” The report continued, “I looked into the car and observed a spilled drink (later discovered to smell of mixed alcoholic drink) and scattered ice cubes behind the passenger seat.” While Butch reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test, he did agree to field sobriety tests. He was arrested and later posted a $5,000 personal bond.

Butch entered a not guilty plea in November 2021. His pre-trial conference is set to take place in January. If he is found guilty, he faces one to five years for operating under the influence of alcohol, one year for driving with license suspended, and 90 days for open container. The Sun also noted that Butch was arrested months later in June 2020. He was charged with hindering and ordered to pay fines. That case was closed in December 2020.

In the past, Tyler has spoken out about his relationship with his father. He took part in Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast in 2019 during which he revealed that Butch had relapsed again. The reality star also explained how Butch’s issues create an unfortunate cycle in their own relationship, stating, “He’s in the middle of a relapse right now. That’s the reality of that situation right now.” Tyler added, “We go back to square one, do this relapse thing and kind of ride this train out and see what happens.”