‘Teen Mom’ Stars Reveal Their Child’s Terrifying Hospitalization

Former Teen Mom couple Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are sharing the details of their daughter Maya’s recent medical emergency after the 3-year-old had to be life-flighted and hospitalized for 18 days.

Wharton, 35, took to Instagram on Monday to recall how his “Worst Nightmare became a reality” after Selfridge, 31, had shared the news of her daughter’s health scare.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Being halfway across the globe and getting a phone call saying your daughter is getting Air Vac to Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth,Texas. Is any parent’s worst nightmare,” Wharton began a lengthy caption alongside photos from Maya’s hospitalization.

“Watching my daughter fight through this has been the hardest thing I’ve ever faced,” The Challenge star continued. “These days tested everything in me. Fear, pain, uncertainty… all of it. But through it all, Maya never stopped being strong. She reminded me what courage really looks like. I’ll carry this forever. I’ve never been more proud to be her dad.”



Reflecting on the “helplessness” of watching his daughter “calling your name out” when there’s “nothing you can do,” Wharton promised to go into more medical details of Maya’s condition “soon.”

“For Maya, this isn’t her first time in the hospital,” Wharton said of his toddler, who was born in June 2022 with a congenital heart defect. “She’s already faced two open-heart surgeries, and now we’re here again—this time fighting for two of her most vital organs, her lungs and her heart.”

Wharton continued to thank Selfridge for being “an amazing mother & woman, a role model for my girls.” He continued, “The way that she handled herself & handled the situation when I wasn’t there, I give her all the credit in the world,” thanking all of the medical professionals who also worked on Maya in Texas.

“It’s a ALOT to unpack here. I’m just happy that we got released from the hospital and got back to California safely,” he concluded. “Again my message for years has been this, HEALTH IS WEALTH & as long as you’re healthy you’re the richest man or woman in the world!”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Cory Wharton, Ryder Wharton, Mila Wharton, and Taylor Wharton attend the Dodgers Holiday Festival at Dodger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Dodgers Holiday Festival)

Selfridge had previously shared news of Maya’s hospitalization on Saturday, writing, “18 days in the hospital and we’re finally home. What started off as thinking it was a stomach bug turned into something so much bigger.”

“My baby is a fighter, the strongest little human ever,” she continued. “She’s still healing but we are finally back in California. It’s a lot to unpack and I will but for now just grateful I was able to bring my baby home. Thank you Cook Children’s CICU in Fort Worth, TX for saving my babies life. And thank you god.”