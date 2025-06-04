‘Teen Mom’ Couple Breaks up After 8 Years Together

Teen Mom‘s Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have split after eight years together.

The pair, who are parents to daughters Mila, 5, and Maya, 3, split over the weekend, reports The U.S. Sun. (Wharton is also dad to 8-year-old Ryder with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter‘s Cheyenne Floyd).

Teen Mom fans first noticed the couple’s suspicious Instagram activity after they unfollowed one another and removed photos with each other from their grid. While The Challenge star has since refollowed Selfridge, he shared a photo from his current trip to Bali with some telling lyrics.

“I know the truth is you won’t love me until I’m gone,” he captioned a shirtless picture, quoting Drake’s “Emotionless.” He later posted the photo to his grid with the caption, “In the jungle with my steppers.” Selfridge, meanwhile, posted a photo on Snapchat of her sleeping with daughter Maya captioned with a single heart.

As fans started questioning the reality personalities about a possible split, Wharton went on a since-deleted rant on X (formerly Twitter). “Like I’ve been saying ya don’t give a f—k about what’s going on you just want to see me fail, and NO I DIDN’T CHEAT DUMBA, we were going through s—t WAY before this trip idiots,” he fumed at fans. (His rant has since been deleted.)

“Yall live to see ppl fail, bc your life is miserable,” he added. “Stay on the sidelines with that bulls—t. Kids are invalid and ya don’t give. a f—k about that , just put a ring on it a fix all the problems f—kkkk OUTATTA HERE…”

“Everybody talking out they ass like you think we tell you what goes on behind closed doors naw,” the Are You the One? alum went on. “You all see what we want you to see idiots, keep comment[ing] on dumb ass s—t ya know nothing about,” adding, “I got time today so if ya really want to know what’s going stay locked in and if you want to see me fail F—kkkk ya…”

Wharton and Selfridge spoke candidly about their relationship problems during last year’s season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, with the Ex on the Beach alum admitting Selfridge struggled to trust him after he had cheated five years prior.

“I need to do the best I can do to make sure to rebuild that trust between me and Taylor because right now, it’s dragging us down like an anchor,” Wharton said at the time. Selfridge responded, “Cory just wants me to get over it because it happened so long ago… Yes, it happened five years ago but I’m not over it yet and I feel like it’s something we haven’t worked through yet.”

“I’m definitely still holding a grudge about it. I don’t forget. That’s the problem,” she continued. “I’ll always think there could be something. It’s hard when someone breaks your trust like that.”

Selfridge also took issue with Wharton’s reluctance to propose to her. “I just feel like it’s taking too long at this point for me,” she said on the MTV show. “We’ve been together six f—king years. If you love me that much, wouldn’t you just do it?” She added, “If he can’t commit to me, then we can’t be together because that is something I want. If he doesn’t want to give it to me, then I think that’s a big problem.”