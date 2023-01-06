'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton Reveals Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Maya's Health

Teen Mom star Cory Wharton's younger daughter was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. The Challenge staple took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 7-month-old baby girl, Maya Grace, is experiencing some complications after having open-heart surgery. "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great," he wrote. "They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."

He continued: "She's on a ventilator right now, she's not breathing on her own, and it's just — it's part of the process. We're in good hands but yeah man, just keep us in your prayers. She's a fighter, she's going to make it through." In later photos, he showed Maya Grace hooked up to medical machines. He told her: "We love you, we've got everybody praying for you, little girl. We'll get through this. We just had a meeting with the doctors and nursing team, and we'll get through this. She's going to make it through. I know she will."

Wharton is a father of three. His oldest daughter Ryder is with Cheyenne Floyd of the franchise. She didn't reveal that Wharton could be Ryder's father until after Ryder was born. A paternity test would prove that he's the father.

For a few years, the two would have a romantic/sexual relationship, but it was Wharton who ultimately decided he preffered to be co-parents. Floyd is now married to Zach Davis and has another child.

Aside from Maya Grace, Wharton shares a daughter, Mila, with his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge. She has appeared on the MTV reality show as well.