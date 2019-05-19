‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shades Jenelle Evans Following Recent Firing

Kailyn Lowry knows Teen Mom 2 will take a hit after Jenelle Evans’ firing, but she believes the show will keep going no matter what.

The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about Evans getting fired from the show in the aftermath of husband David Eason killing her dog, acknowledging many viewers tuned in to watch Evans’ controversial home life.

“I think that people did watch the show for Jenelle, and I don’t think that that can be denied,” Lowry told TMZ in a new clip.

After refusing to speak about her former co-star’s family, she did say she believed if the MTV series had chronicled the controversy surrounding Evans’ family at the moment the show would have suffered.

“I think the drama is hurting the show and it’s unfortunate for those who have worked hard to rebuild our reputation,” she added.

Fellow reality star Lindsie Chrisley, who was with Lowry when she was interviewed in New York, noted there is a difference between the drama of day-to-day life and the scandal stemming from Eason’s brutal killing of Evans’ dog.

Bringing back her father Todd Chrisley’s comments, Lindsie said Eason should seek help after the dangerous incident.

With Evans’ exit, Lowry told the outlet she believes Teen Mom 2 will move on to a new chapter.

“I definitely think that the rest of us have enough stuff to keep the franchise going and I hope that’s what happens,” she said.

When asked about Evans losing custody of her kids, Lowry joked some of her followers were telling her she should be the now to take Evans and Eason’s daughter Ensley, 2. But on a more serious tone, she said she did not want to get involved.

“I’m not considering it at this time but I hope they are happy and healthy overall,” Kailyn said.

A judge ordered the removal of Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, Evans’ two sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, and little Ensley. The decision came after Child Protective Services began an investigation into the home after Eason brutally killed Evans’ dog, Nugget, after it nipped at their 2-year-old daughter.

“She’s sick over everything,” a source told Radar Online of Evans’ reaction to losing her children. “It’s hard.”

The controversy led to Evans’ firing just days after a major advertiser pulled their ads from the MTV reality series.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement in May.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” they added.