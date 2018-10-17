‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says She Married Javi Marroquin Because She Was ‘Young’ and ‘Desperate’

Kailyn Lowry didn’t hold anything back when talking about ex-husband Javi Marroquin and their rocky relationship. The Teen Mom 2 stars engaged in a heated exchange on Twitter after Lowry shared a reason why, exactly, she married him.

The 26-year-old told a Twitter user on Friday that Marroquin lied about not knowing who she was when she met him.

When i met javi he lied to me and told me he didn’t know who i was… creeped his twitter and sure as shit he had tweeted me a week prior. That was after he got picked to do True life and the girl refused. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 10, 2018

“When i met javi he lied to me and told me he didn’t know who i was,” Lowry wrote. “Creeped his twitter and sure as s— he had tweeted me a week prior. That was after he got picked to do True life and the girl refused.”

Another Twitter user chimed in, asking, “But but but why did you got married with him if you knew all of this?” Lowry responded, “I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate.”

I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate 😂😂😂 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 10, 2018

Her 25-year-old ex was not amused. In a tweet that has since been deleted, he fired back: “Stop tweeting about me. Stop seeking validation. Move on, please. Like, we’re grown now … That’s for the birds,” he wrote.

He later wrote that he deleted his response “Because we’re too grown to be going back and forth.”

“I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can. I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media,” he added.

Because we’re too grown to be going back and fourth. I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can. I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media. I’m past that stage of my life — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) August 10, 2018

Marroquin and Lowry, who share 4-year-old Lincoln, have moved on from their messy relationship. Lowry is also mom to 8-year-old Issac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and 1-year-old son Lux, whom she shares with Chris Lopez. Meanwhile, Marroquin is expecting a child with girlfriend Lauren Comeau, with whom he lives in Delaware. He says he plans on proposing after their baby boy is born.

“Definitely in the future, I will propose,” Marroquin told Radar Online in July. “The focus is on the baby first.”

He added that Comeau makes a perfect stepmother to Lincoln. “She’s really good to Lincoln,” Marroquin said of Comeau. “He loves her and he asks about her all the time. He’s happy she’s here permanently.”

Lowry told Us Weekly in June about where she stands with Marroquin. “As for Javi, the timeline is so messy,” she said. “I regret ever revisiting our past and even speaking about a reconciliation. We’ve always made better friends than romantic partners. And I do wish him and his family the best.”

In July, Lowry said she hooked up with Marroquin recently and that he tries to get back with her regularly.

“Javi won’t ever admit it on camera, but just know that man tries to get back with me on a regular basis,” she said on her podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. “I could drop a bombshell too but I’ll wait,” she added.